JP and Ashley Rosenbaum to appear on GMA to talk about his recent health scare

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tonight during The Bachelor, viewers were reunited with Bachelorette couple JP Rosenbaum and Ashley. The two will sit down with Good Morning America tomorrow morning to discuss JP’s recent health issue.

It was only a few weeks ago that JP and Ashley shared videos and photos from the hospital, revealing JP had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

He admitted at the time that he had no idea what the disorder was and had to Google it to make sure he understood what was happening with his body.

This interview marks the first one since he was diagnosed and hospitalized.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. This can lead to paralysis of the body, something JP did talk about at the time.

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he said on Instagram Live, adding “Picking up my kids, can’t do it, wiping your a**, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one.”

The following day he revealed that his symptoms had plateaued, which is what they were all hoping for. He could go back home but had a long recovery in front of him.

Now, he’s speaking out to GMA in hopes of sharing his experiences with viewers, including sharing the symptoms.

JP and Ashley met on her season of The Bachelorette. The two got engaged and returned to normal life. They have two children together, Ford and Essie.

Unlike so many other Bachelor couples, these two defied all odds and continue to live a happy life together in Florida.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.