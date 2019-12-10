Bachelorette’s JP Rosenbaum provides update after being hospitalized with Guillain-Barré syndrome

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

JP Rosenbaum went on social media late yesterday to give his followers an update.

Earlier this week, the Season 7 Bachelorette winner revealed he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and was hospitalized. He expressed hope that his symptoms had plateaued and he could start treatment.

In his update, which he shared on Instagram Live, Rosenbaum revealed that his symptoms had indeed plateaued and he was being discharged. In his update, JP reveals that he does have a headache that appears to go away when he lays down.

Headaches are not common symptoms of this syndrome, but the severe pain that often occurs can feel achy or cramp-like. Headaches could possibly result from these pains and aches.

JP also explained that even though he was being released, his treatment was just beginning. He mentioned physical therapy as a treatment option, which is common according to the Mayo Clinic.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, JP’s diagnosis is rare. He’s battling an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, which can lead to paralysis.

It’s also painful and scary in that you lose the ability to do simple things, such as go to the bathroom and pick up your kids. This was something JP talked about on his Instagram Live after being diagnosed.

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he said on Instagram Live, adding “Picking up my kids, can’t do it, wiping your a**, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one.”

He called the whole experience very surreal and humbling. His wife Ashley also posted about the experience on her social media, but kept it brief and thanked her followers for their support.

The Bachelorette returns in the spring of 2020.