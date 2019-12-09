JP Rosenbaum diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome: What is the rare autoimmune disorder?

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

JP Rosenbaum and his wife, Ashley Rosenbaum, used Instagram to share some news yesterday. JP and Ashley both revealed that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome – a syndrome that he admitted he had to Google.

JP went on his Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the whole ordeal, revealing it had been very surreal and humbling.

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he said on Instagram Live, adding “Picking up my kids, can’t do it, wiping your a**, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder. The body’s immune system attacks the nerves and the tingling sensations that come with this can spread fast. This can lead to paralysis of the body.

The cause is unknown but it has been linked to respiratory infections or stomach flu. There’s no known cure, but treatment can help ease symptoms. JP didn’t reveal what symptoms he had experienced that landed him in the hospital yesterday. He also didn’t reveal what type of Guillain-Barré syndrome he has.

The Mayo Clinic reveals there are three types; acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), which is the most common, Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), and acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) & acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN.)

On his Instagram Live, JP revealed that he’s staying in the hospital for now and he’s hoping that his symptoms have plateaued. He also revealed that they caught it early, which is good for treatment.

He’s hopeful that when he wakes up today he will feel better and the treatment will work.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.