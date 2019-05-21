Home > Smallscreen

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer open up about second chances: Jeremy’s ex puts him on blast

21st May 2019 9:33 AM ET
Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer
Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer open up about their relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer sat down last night to talk to Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew about their respective seasons on Teen Mom 2.

During the season, fans got to meet Leah’s boyfriend Jason Jordan, but things fell apart while they were filming. The breakup wasn’t filmed on the show, but it was celebrated by many people, including Leah and Jeremy’s daughter Addie.

Throughout the season, Addie continued to remind her parents that they love each other and should give the relationship another chance.

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the two got questions about their relationship status. While they didn’t confirm that they were back together, they were clearly having fun and both admitted they were single. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to reach their own verdict about the situation — that they should get back together.

Even though Teen Mom 2 fans would love to see them back together, Jeremy Calvert’s ex Brooke Wehr had something to say on Instagram.

She wrote a comment saying “if only” on a post that  appeared to state that Jeremy had been sleeping with other people at the same time that he was hooking up with Leah.

View this post on Instagram

If only 🤷🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Brooke Wehr (@bwehr10) on

Kailyn Lowry, Leah’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, came to Leah’s defense, saying that Brooke shouldn’t be spilling the drama on to social media.

It’s possible that fans would be able to forgive Jeremy for sleeping with other women, as he was single and Leah was with Jason for a long time.

Jeremy chimed in during the reunion, claiming that Jason was controlling and he didn’t really approve of the relationship in the end.

Interestingly, Leah and Jeremy were recently caught flirting on Mother’s Day, making fans excited about a possible reconciliation.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.

