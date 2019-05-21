Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer open up about second chances: Jeremy’s ex puts him on blast

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer sat down last night to talk to Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew about their respective seasons on Teen Mom 2.

During the season, fans got to meet Leah’s boyfriend Jason Jordan, but things fell apart while they were filming. The breakup wasn’t filmed on the show, but it was celebrated by many people, including Leah and Jeremy’s daughter Addie.

Throughout the season, Addie continued to remind her parents that they love each other and should give the relationship another chance.

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the two got questions about their relationship status. While they didn’t confirm that they were back together, they were clearly having fun and both admitted they were single. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to reach their own verdict about the situation — that they should get back together.

Can leah and Jeremy just get back together #TeenMom2 — ♊Quan The Gemini ♊ (@Fiercegemini) May 21, 2019

I always thought Jeremy amd Leah ended things too early and I honestly wanted Jeremy to stick it out thru her struggle with addiction but I understood why he left. #TeenMom2 — Malia Janell (@HeyHeyMaliaJ) May 21, 2019

Leah and Jeremy need to face the fact that they still love each other ❤️ #TeenMom — Carrie🎗 (@cjren81) May 21, 2019

Even though Teen Mom 2 fans would love to see them back together, Jeremy Calvert’s ex Brooke Wehr had something to say on Instagram.

She wrote a comment saying “if only” on a post that appeared to state that Jeremy had been sleeping with other people at the same time that he was hooking up with Leah.

Kailyn Lowry, Leah’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, came to Leah’s defense, saying that Brooke shouldn’t be spilling the drama on to social media.

Y'all @KailLowry just called Jeremy's ex bitter… LMFAO 😂😂🤣🤣.. The biggest bitter baby mama on the show calling someone bitter! Priceless! pic.twitter.com/YTU2A9uxC5 — La Diablita 🎩😈 (@VaccinateLux) May 21, 2019

Jeremy's ex put a post saying if Leah only knew what Jeremy was doing and who he was with (implying that he's hooking up with other chicks while also hooking up with Leah) and Kail had to chime in 🙄 — La Diablita 🎩😈 (@VaccinateLux) May 21, 2019

It’s possible that fans would be able to forgive Jeremy for sleeping with other women, as he was single and Leah was with Jason for a long time.

Jeremy chimed in during the reunion, claiming that Jason was controlling and he didn’t really approve of the relationship in the end.

Interestingly, Leah and Jeremy were recently caught flirting on Mother’s Day, making fans excited about a possible reconciliation.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.