Jenelle Evans divorce: Is Teen Mom 2 money the reason for the split?

Jenelle Evans is making headlines yet again. Earlier today, Evans announced that she and her kids had left David Eason behind. Despite defending him since the two got together, she claims she has now realized that leaving him and starting over on her own is best for her and her kids.

The news came in the form of a social media post, where she shared photos of a longer note she had written on her phone. In her post, she explained that her absence from social media had to do with her making her big decision.

Jenelle explains that she’s been in front of the cameras since she was a teenager and while many of those years had not been pretty, they had been her life. She also explains that she’s still striving for a happy life, which means the kids and her have moved away from David.

Jenelle also explained that she had filed the necessary papers to end the marriage. One thing she doesn’t explain in detail is why she decided to leave David.

However, in her post, she reveals that she’s been able to look at her life after being booted from MTV and she doesn’t like where she’s at. It’s possible that she’s reflecting on everything she’s lost since MTV cut her out of this current season of the show. Jenelle has not only fought with her mother Barbara, but she also lost her dog Nugget and lost her kids for over two months after David shot and killed Nugget, the family dog.

Perhaps, she’s realizing that she’s also lost a lot of money after MTV cut ties with her. MTV refused to film with David after he made derogatory tweets and since she was always with him, it limited her time on camera.

Slowly, she was filming less and MTV cut ties with her after David was accused of shooting the dog, despite a police investigation. It’s possible that she’s leaving David, so she can make a return to MTV to get her life back on track.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.