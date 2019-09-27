Jenelle Evans says MTV is still keeping her contract open, could return to Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans isn’t filming this new season of Teen Mom 2. In fact, it appears that she’s been replaced by Jade Cline, a mother from the 16 & Pregnant franchise.

Even though there were rumors that Jenelle had been fired because David decided to shoot and kill the family dog Nugget after it nipped at Ensley back in April, she claims this isn’t the case at all.

In fact, both Jenelle and her mother have been in contact with their former producers and they supposedly revealed that Jenelle has an open contract with MTV. In other words, she hasn’t been fired.

She opened up about her contract and her status with MTV on Bonnie Fuller’s Hollywood Life podcast recently. Here, she kept the doors open for MTV to come to her so she could continue to film Teen Mom 2.

MTV has yet to reveal whether they want her back on the show. The network cut ties with David Eason after he made homophobic comments on Twitter. MTV revealed that they couldn’t stand behind his tweets and decided it was best to part ways.

This made it difficult to film with Jenelle, as he was always around.

For the past year or so, Jenelle has only filmed when she was alone or with her mother. When David decided to kill Nugget, MTV shut down filming completely with Jenelle but they supposedly didn’t fire her.

Perhaps they wanted to see legal resolution on the matter before deciding to film with her again. As of right now, MTV has not moved ahead with filming and Jenelle doesn’t know whether it will happen.

But during the interview, she did sound like she would be more than happy to film the show once again, as it did provide her with a big platform and financial stability.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.