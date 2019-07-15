Jenelle Evans and husband get two new dogs but fans want answers about Nugget

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are making headlines once again as the two of them have reportedly invested in two new dogs. This decision to get new dogs comes after David was investigated for allegedly shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, back in late April.

Eason shared the news via YouTube, introducing two new Anatolian Shepherds to his fan base. The new dogs aren’t meant to replace Nugget, but instead, protect the family’s livestock on their land.

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick,” Eason reportedly said about the new additions.

But fans really just want to know what happened with Nugget. Jenelle has reportedly said that she doesn’t know what happened to Nugget.

Why would you get more dogs to add flames to the fire? You really shouldn’t own any animals with that man. Where is nugget? — Kate mac (@Katemac37911759) July 15, 2019

One fan even pointed out that they shouldn’t be getting more dogs, asking who gave them two dogs when Nugget had just disappeared without an answer.

And you got two more dogs? Who the hell gave them to you? You got rid of a pit pull because it killed a couple chickens, but poor Nugget barely nips your daughter abs gets shot and killed? You’re pathetic. — Dani Patarazzi (@DaniPatarazzi) July 15, 2019

One person even questioned when these two new dogs would experience the same fate as Nugget. This isn’t the first time that people have questioned whether the home is safe, possibly due to David’s gun collection.

Looks like they got new dogs…. how long till they feel nuggets pain? — Stella (@stellyblue1) July 15, 2019

Jenelle and David aren’t saying much about Nugget these days other than denying that they made up the entire incident for publicity.

The local police department claims that they’ve found no evidence that Nugget was shot and killed, and they believe that Jenelle made up the story to get media attention. The result of the story included her being fired by MTV and her children being removed from the home for about five weeks.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.