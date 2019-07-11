Jenelle Evans and David Eason reportedly made up dog shooting story for publicity, no charges pending

There have been some major developments in the case of Jenelle Evans and David Eason — and they’re not what everyone was expecting!

For weeks, fans have wondered whether David would face charges in the death of Nugget. However, the Columbus County investigators aren’t pressing any charges and he won’t face any charges in the case.

Why? Because according to the sheriff’s office, investigators — who have been looking at the case for weeks — say Jenelle told them she MADE UP the entire thing for publicity.

Investigators claim that during a search of the property on May 13, which occurred two weeks after the alleged shooting on April 29, no weapons, no blood evidence and no other physical evidence was found that pointed to David shooting the dog.

On May 14, Jenelle was interviewed by investigators and reportedly told them hadn’t heard anything that indicated the dog had been shot, even though she had initially claimed that she heard a gunshot. She also reportedly told them at the time that she didn’t know where the dog was.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” a press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s office states.

“The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

At the time, Jenelle posted a sweet message about Nugget, making fans believe that David had indeed shot the french bulldog.

Back at the end of April, David appeared to take responsibility for shooting the dog, saying on Instagram that he was doing everything to protect his family. The search warrant was issued for the home and the property on May 13 before, a day later, Jenelle reportedly revealed that she wasn’t even sure of Nugget was dead.

To sum up, David won’t face any animal cruelty charges, Jenelle won’t face charges for making up the story, and Nugget has disappeared and hasn’t been found.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.