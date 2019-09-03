Javi Marroquin’s estranged girlfriend Lauren Comeau focusing on Eli after Javi’s cheating

Javi Marroquin was caught cheating on his future wife less than a month ago and he’s doing what he can to win her back. He has deleted Twitter, is focusing on his business and wrote a public apology where he admitted to making mistakes. He also apologized to his son Lincoln for setting a bad example for what a father and a man should be.

However, fans have heard little from Lauren Comeau – the woman who was devastated and sad when she learned that the man she trusted and loved had cheated on her while she was in the house.

On Instagram, fans can see no signs of her being heartbroken. Over the past couple of weeks, Lauren has posted some adorable photos of the couple’s son Eli.

In these posts, she talks about how she’s focusing on him and about how she’ll love him forever no matter what happens. In another post, she talked about her role as a mother. She talked about raising her son to respect women and to be a kind person, which could be a dig at Javi Marroquin’s recent behavior.

Javi proposed to Lauren back in June while the couple was on a trip. He planned out the proposal with some family members’ help and made sure it was special to Lauren. But she may be wondering what all the effort was for if he was going to cheat just two months later.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Marroquin was caught cheating on Lauren at their shared house as they had people over. Lauren had gone to bed and Javi was hanging out with one of his CrossFit students. Lauren supposedly caught them naked together in a bedroom. Javi’s sister showed up and refused to leave, as she wanted to protect Lauren and their son Eli. That’s when Javi called 911. After getting caught, Javi Marroquin deleted his Twitter account. He also posted a long Instagram post where he apologized to Lauren.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.