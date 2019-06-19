Javi Marroquin is engaged to Lauren Comeau: Read his sweet message to her

Javi Marroquin is ready to try his hand at marriage for a second time. On Monday, he decided to get down on one knee and propose to Lauren Comeau, the mother of his son Eli. He shared the news on Instagram with a sweet message for Lauren.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. @lauren3elizabeth #linkinbio for all the details… Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete,” Javi wrote on Instagram to his soon-to-be wife.

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

As for the proposal, Javi tells The Hollywood Gossip that he hadn’t really planned it.

“It was actually not really planned. I took the ring just in case,” he revealed about the proposal.

“Initially we had our family pictures done and I was going to have a boat in the background saying will you marry me in one of the pictures but it was too hard to get a boat,” Javi admits. “So I was like alright whatever I’ll just do it another time.”

The couple was in Maine, where Lauren is from, and that’s when it clicked. The two had a special connection to the lake they were going to.