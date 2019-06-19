Home > Smallscreen

Javi Marroquin is engaged to Lauren Comeau: Read his sweet message to her

By
19th June 2019 8:36 AM ET
Javi Marroquin is engaged
Javi Marroquin has popped the question. Pic credit: MTV

Javi Marroquin is ready to try his hand at marriage for a second time. On Monday, he decided to get down on one knee and propose to Lauren Comeau, the mother of his son Eli. He shared the news on Instagram with a sweet message for Lauren.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. @lauren3elizabeth #linkinbio for all the details… Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete,” Javi wrote on Instagram to his soon-to-be wife.

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

As for the proposal, Javi tells The Hollywood Gossip that he hadn’t really planned it.

“It was actually not really planned. I took the ring just in case,” he revealed about the proposal.

“Initially we had our family pictures done and I was going to have a boat in the background saying will you marry me in one of the pictures but it was too hard to get a boat,” Javi admits. “So I was like alright whatever I’ll just do it another time.”

The couple was in Maine, where Lauren is from, and that’s when it clicked. The two had a special connection to the lake they were going to.

“So we went on through the weekend and literally the day before we went to this lake in Maine where she’s from. We went there when we first met and so last year we went there as well right before I left,” Javi explains. “So this year — there’s a cafe spot on the corner — and she’s like let’s go get some smoothies and then we’ll walk to the lake and then you can leave. So I was like perfect idea.”

He texted her cousin to help out, asking for flowers and candles to be put out. He admits that everything was very much last minute. And while Lincoln almost ruined the moment for them by pointing out Lauren’s sister was in the area, Javi managed to gather up the courage to share his feelings for her and eventually propose.

Most importantly, this is how Javi thinks Lauren wanted it — just the two of them, Lincoln and Eli. And no, it wasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2.

Lauren and Javi first started dating in the summer of 2017 but split in September. In March 2018, they decided to give their relationship another shot and just two months later, they announced they were expecting a baby. Lauren gave birth to Eli in November 2018.

Since leaving Teen Mom 2 behind in some capacity, Javi and Lauren have opened a CrossFit gym in Delaware.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

