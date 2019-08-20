Javi Marroquin and Lauren get into fight: Police is called and she unfollows him on social media

Javi Marroquin is no longer filming Teen Mom 2 as he wanted to focus on his new life with Lauren Comeau and their newborn son Eli. However, it sounds like things aren’t perfect between the two.

The Ashley has revealed that Javi and Lauren got into a huge fight over the weekend that resulted in a call to the police. The couple had friends over for a get-together. No one was arrested or removed from the home. The argument was reportedly verbal, but it was enough for Javi to post a cryptic quote about feeling like he was losing everything.

The quote was shared on his Instagram Stories.

The site can also report that Lauren unfollowed Javi Marroquin after the argument. She supposedly also went back and deleted photos of them together from her Instagram. A source told the website that while Javi and Lauren have struggled a bit over the past couple of months, this particular fight was bad. Something major reportedly happened, but fans of Teen Mom 2 may never learn what went down.

Javi is no longer filming Teen Mom 2 as he’s no longer a big part of Kailyn Lowry’s life. In addition, he’s been working hard on opening his own CrossFit gym, something he doesn’t want to featured on Teen Mom 2. It sounds like he’s done with sharing his life in the public, including on MTV.

It was only a few months ago that Javi Marroquin proposed to Lauren while on a family trip. The couple shares Eli, their 9-month-old son, and it’s possible that they’re talking about having more children together. No wedding date has been set.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.