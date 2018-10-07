So, is Maggie leaving The Walking Dead this season? The question is slightly difficult to address, as there are aspects of Lauren Cohan’s rumored exit from the AMC hit that could give readers a yes or no answer.

Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene on the show, may be done with the character. Over the winter, there were a lot of rumors about whose contract with the show came to an end with Season 8.

As previously reported, Cohan did come to terms on a new contract for Season 9, but it is only a partial deal. She will only be around for some of the episodes, which will presumably be within the first six in the fall.

Is Maggie leaving The Walking Dead in Season 9?

There has been chatter about the character of Maggie Greene continuing on, even after Lauren Cohan has finished her time on the show. This could mean that the writers leave it open-ended, with the hope that Cohan would return at a later date.

It could also mean that Maggie survives, but moves on from the current group, leaving the TWD fan favorite to spend her days somewhere else in the world of The Walking Dead.

War was hard. Peace will be even harder. New season of #TWD returns 10/7 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/iAPSc89xd0 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 6, 2018

A season of change for AMC and The Walking Dead

There are a lot of questions about how Season 9 of The Walking Dead will play out. It isn’t just limited to whether Maggie is leaving The Walking Dead, as another primary actor has already filmed his final scenes.

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on the show, is leaving the program this fall. This means that two of the primary characters, and leaders of the group, will no longer be around. This could leave a huge power vacuum, which is something that Negan might have his eye on again.

Make sure to tune in for the season premiere and to not miss any of the six episodes this fall. Each one will have important components about this season and what will happen with Maggie Greene.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.