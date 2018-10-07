Does Rick die on The Walking Dead Season 9? [Spoilers]

Does Rick die on The Walking Dead during the new season? It’s no secret that Andrew Lincoln is leaving the AMC hit but will his character die or ride off into the sunset when his time on TWD comes to an end?

With The Walking Dead spoilers all over the internet, Rick’s fate has been made clear. Yes, Rick Grimes is going to die on The Walking Dead. The only question that remains is how it will happen.

Andrew Lincoln is done with his role as Rick Grimes

Actor Andrew Lincoln has had enough of zombies (walkers). He has been with the show since the first episode, going through the ups and downs of leading groups of survivors after what amounts to an apocalypse.

The character of Rick has been through a lot, including the death of his son Carl. After getting bitten by a walker during Season 8, Carl died on The Walking Dead by taking his own life. It was an escape from becoming a walker himself.

New world. New order. New season of #TWD premieres TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/FTzS1fLDqG — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 7, 2018

The Season 9 premiere

The first episode for Season 9 airs on October 7. It’s an important turning point for many of the main characters, including Rick and Maggie. After what took place during the Season 8 finale, with Rick saving the life of Negan, there are consequences that will surface in the new episodes. That could even lead to the situation where Rick dies on The Walking Dead.

No matter how Rick Grimes dies in Season 9, these next few episodes are going to be important for how the character gets remembered. Will Rick be at peace when the character finally stops running from walkers? Will he be reunited with Carl and his wife? What will happen to daughter Judith after this all takes place?

Make sure to tune in to find out, because these episodes are not to be missed.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.