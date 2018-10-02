How does Carl die in The Walking Dead during Season 8 on AMC?

Carl Grimes died in The Walking Dead during Season 8. It was a shock to the system for many fans of the show, especially since he has been one of the main characters since the series premiere.

Played by Chandler Riggs, Carl Grimes had become a very recognizable face for the show. This included a series of internet memes, where his father on the show, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), asked him questions during what was an intense scene on the show.

Rick Grimes was forced to move on without his wife and now his son too. Carl was one of the reasons Rick was still alive in the post-apocalyptic world and keeping his son safe was a driving force for him. The loss of Carl was huge for Rick and for The Walking Dead fans, who weren’t ready to mourn him yet.

How does Carl die in The Walking Dead?

During Episode 9 of Season 8, Carl Grimes died on The Walking Dead. He was bitten by a walker, so Carl’s death was foreshadowed for a while on the show.

Rather than let the sickness overcome him and be turned into a walker himself, Carl shot himself. He was with Rick and Michonne at the time of his death.

The Walking Dead season premiere is on October 7. It’s the first episode of six-straight weeks where TWD will present new stories for AMC viewers. It’s a very important point of the show, as two of the main cast members may have filmed their final episodes.

A quick breakdown of what took place during Season 8 sets up the final episodes for Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln has left the show, even as his character is set to appear a few more times.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on The Walking Dead, has also seen her contract come to an end. Big changes are in the future for the AMC hit, some of which may make fans think back to how Carl died on The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs new episodes at 9/8c on AMC this fall.