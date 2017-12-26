Hunting Hitler preview looks at evidence pointing to Nazi leader’s survival

A preview of the new season of Hunting Hitler airs tonight on History — looking at the evidence gathered so far which points at the Nazi leader having survived the Second World War.

CIA veteran Bob Baer and his team of investigators return next Tuesday, January 2, for the third and final season of the History show.

The preview tonight sees the team reveal the inner workings of their investigation to date as they seek to definitively find out what happened to Adolf Hitler.

They also talk about and reveal the information gathering techniques which they are using in the search, and give exclusive previews of what’s to come in the upcoming season.

Hunting Hitler Season 3 will see Bob add a new recruit to his team of elite investigators, former Terrorist Targeting Officer Nada Bakos — one of the world’s foremost experts on terrorist networks.

He was part of the team that led to the demise of Osama bin Laden and Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the former leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq and the founder of ISIS.

This season also sees them using the modern manhunting technique of “asset mapping”, which involves looking at who Hitler’s top associates were and how they could have helped his potential escape.

Using this, they uncover Nazi escape routes from Germany.

Hunting Hitler: Anatomy of a Manhunt airs tonight at 10/9c on History.