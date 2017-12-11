Hunting Hitler returning for Season 3: Premiere date revealed

Hunting Hitler will return for its third and final season at the start of next year, History has revealed.

The show follows a team as they explore the theory that Hitler may have in fact survived World War II and fled to South America following the fall of Nazi Germany.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Who will feature in Hunting Hitler Season 3?

As in previous seasons, the group is led by 21-year CIA veteran Bob Baer, who this time round adds a new recruit to his investigation, former Terrorist Targeting Officer Nada Bakos — one of the world’s foremost experts on terrorist networks.

He was part of the team that led to the demise of Osama bin Laden and Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the former leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq and the founder of ISIS.

Also on the Hunting Hitler team are U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. Tim Kennedy; Veteran investigative journalist, Gerrard Williams; U.S Army Green Beret, Mike Simpson; former Chief Inspector and Commander of the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Lenny DePaul and World War II historian, James Holland.

What do they uncover?

During the season they will use the modern-day manhunting technique of “asset mapping”, looking at who Hitler’s top associates were and how they could have helped his potential escape.

This then leads them to uncovering the Nazi escape routes, but it remains to be seen what else they find and whether it finally answers the question of whether Hitler truly died in World War 2.

When does the show return?

Hunting Hitler Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 2 at 10pm ET/PT. There will be a total of eight episodes, and it will be the show’s final season.