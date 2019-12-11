Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner on The Late Late Show: Former couple plays telling game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts [Video]

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner played a telling game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on a recent episode of The Late Late Show. The singer filled in as host for James Corden.

Before choosing to either answer tough questions or eat disgusting food, Harry chatted with Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner.

The two ladies reminisced about the early days of their modeling careers, especially those times they had to show an excessive amount of cleavage. Kendall and Tracee each reflected on a time their boobs were on display during a fashion show.

The singer and the supermodel then faced off in a game of who would answer the most burning questions or eat the most disgusting food to avoid answering them. It is a popular game on the CBS talk show that can be filled with juicy details and gross moments.

Harry kicked off the game by asking his ex to rank her siblings in order of the best to the worst parent or drink 1,000-year-old eggnog. The latter was too much for Kendall, who deemed Rob the best parent and Kourtney the worst.

Kendall asked a question all fans wanted to know. Which songs off of Harry’s 2017 self-titled album were about her? The answer must have been good because he chose to take a bite of cod sperm instead of listing the tunes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t get away without enduring something disgusting. Kendall opted to drink a salmon smoothie, as opposed to revealing who is the most unlikable supermodel. She made it clear there is one lady at the top of her list, but she chose to keep the name to herself.

It was quite an exciting game that ended with both Kendall and Harry choosing to eat over telling the truth. She took a bite of a bull penis to avoid answering the most surprising celebrity to slide into her DM’s. He chose to eat a water scorpion instead of ranking his former One Direction bandmates.

The video of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show is hilarious and gross all at the same time. It is certainly worth watching the exes try to get juicy details out of each other and laugh as the other is forced to down something truly vile.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.