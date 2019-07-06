Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma dating? KUWTK star has already moved on from Ben Simmons

Are Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma dating? The latest reports appear to indicate that the model and star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has gotten past her relationship with Ben Simmons. Now she may have started up yet another relationship with an NBA baller based on recent photos and happenings from California.

Jenner and Kuzma spent July 4th together

A report via E Online spills the details on the possibility of Kendall and Kyle dating. The two 23-year-old celebs apparently spent the Fourth of July out in Malibu, California.

To celebrate the big holiday they went out on a luxury yacht along with some other friends. The Lakers star showed up with Anastasia Karanikolaou and several other friends. Meanwhile, Jenner came to the yacht with her good friend Fai Khadra.

Romance rumors are heating up between Kendall Jenner and basketball player Kyle Kuzma https://t.co/ngzMwKLRYj — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2019

Kendall apparently posted some footage from the fun-filled holiday on her Instagram Story and on this post. After watching dolphins in the water, the duo also went to the Bootsy Bellows party at Nobu. That event included the likes of hip-hop star Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, and David Dobrik.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons apparently run in similar enough social circles to wind up at the same Independence Day party. They were spotted arriving at a starry Bootsy Bellows bash at Malibu Malibu on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Rp8Qth5bgd — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 5, 2019

Reportedly, Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers was there for that occasion too. However, the former couple didn’t really have any words between them. Instead, Kendall is said to have hung out with her famous friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

It’s unknown how long Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma have been dating so far. It’s even been suggested that maybe it’s just a summer fling for the two Cali celebs.

Kendall has moved on after Ben Simmons

E! News mentioned that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons split up just before the big Met Gala event this past May. The two were dating for a year, which can be considered lengthy in terms of young celebrities these days. There were rumors of cheating, but it doesn’t appear there are bad vibes.

It was also reported that the couple was “still on fine terms and have been in touch.” While there was a chance they might rekindle their relationship, so far Kendall has moved on, at least based on her recent holiday out with Kuzma.

Kendall was a visible spectator at Simmons’ NBA games, including one appearance where she went viral for apparently making eyes toward LeBron James. Ironically, she’s dated several other ballers before the Lakers and Sixers stars. They’ve included current Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin and Cleveland Cavaliers player Jordan Clarkson.

Simmons had an All-Star season this past year with Kendall considered a possible good luck charm. Los Angeles Lakers fans are certainly hoping she isn’t a distraction for Kyle Kuzma. The team is looking forward to a successful reboot season after adding stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to help LeBron James and Kuz out.

Kendall Jenner not only models but she also continues to appear as a series regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show has completed Season 16 with episodes airing on E! weekly.

In addition, she has a new Apple Music program called ZaZa World which is described as a “living room pizza party hosted by Kendall, Daniel, and all your favorite pals.” Check out the latest episodes here.