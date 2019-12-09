KUWTK: Who is Kourtney Kardashian dating?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian is dating a mystery man and it is driving her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West crazy.

The oldest Kardashian sister tried to hide a hickey from her younger siblings on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Her secrecy and lack of willingness to be open on camera have Kim and Khloe in an uproar.

They are not only upset because Kourtney is jeopardizing their job, the show, but also because she is not open with her family regarding her personal life.

After the recent KUWTK episode, fans are trying to figure out who Kourtney Kardashian is dating?

Ever since she and baby daddy Scott Disick broke up, Kourtney has worked hard to keep her dating life private. The only confirmed relationship she has had after Scott is with Younes Bendjima.

Kourt dated the 26-year-old boxer for a couple of years, but they split in 2018. She was very secretive when she first started dating Younes. The two were together months before she even admitted he was her new man. When they called it quits, neither acknowledged the relationship was over.

Rumors have been swirling that Kourtney and Younes are back together. Last week, TMZ reported the former flames were hanging out together at club LIV in Miami Beach. Eyewitnesses told the website the Poosh founder and boxer were getting cozy behind the DJ booth.

Tea Alert🍵: According to @HollywoodLife younes Bendjima and @kourtneykardash were spotted in Miama during a night out. According to @Hollyscoop Kourtney still has a thing for him! I don't think @ScottDisick is happy about this news, cause he doesn't really like younes pic.twitter.com/T1R6ioUDqX — Miss Tea (@misstealovers) December 9, 2019

It is not the first time in the past few months that the former couple has spent time together either. Last winter Kourt and Younes grabbed coffee together on multiple occasions. Plus, they have attended several events, such as the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 fashion show.

All of Kourtney Kardashian’s secretiveness, as well as the numerous times she has been hanging with Younes Bendjima, is just adding fuel to the rumors that they are dating again. A source close to the couple reportedly confirmed to TMZ that the two have been dating for months. Their breakup was real, but perhaps they have been more on-again and off-again than either one wants the public to know.

No one can blame Kourtney for wanting to keep her dating life private. She was put through the wringer with Scott, and it all played out in front of the camera.

Next Sunday is the season finale of KUWTK. Perhaps fans will finally learn if Kourtney and Younes are dating again.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!