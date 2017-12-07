Get into the Christmas spirit with Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum and 13 Night of Christmas

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas has something very special lined up for the festive season and you can bet their 13 Nights of Christmas are going to be more Krampus than Santa!

Running from December 9th through to the 23rd, the nights allow you to meet with Santa and his very mischievous elves, check out some very different Christmas curiosities and browse the dark and macabre museum to some holiday tunes.

After all what better way to get in the Christmas spirit than checking out some of the many haunted objects, possessed items and chilling exhibits that Ghost Adventures star Bagans has put together.

The museum houses numerous objects that are said to be cursed or have some paranormal activity associated with them. Most recently cult leader Charles Manson’s false teeth and a pentagram necklace he made in prison went on display and they join some other serial killer related paraphernalia such as Ed Gein’s cauldron!

Tickets are available through the museum’s website and cost $34.