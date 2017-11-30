Charles Manson’s false teeth on display at Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas has some pretty strange objects in it, but now it has one that is really creeping out those who have seen it.

Manson was the infamous cult leader who directed his followers to go on a bloody killing spree that resulted in the death of heavily pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969.

Manson himself did not commit the crimes but was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one of conspiracy to commit murder. He was found guilty and was handed down a death sentence, that was later altered to life.

His notoriety continued in prison with many TV shows being made about him and even some musicians covering his songs. He was also interviewed for NBC and appeared both unapologetic and chaotic.

Bagans says that the dentures were stolen from Manson by another inmate at the prison, grabbed whilst the cult leader was having a shower. That prisoner then took them with him when he was released and they ended up with one of Manson’s friends. He never returned them and they then ended up at Bagans’ museum.

The museum also features some flip-flops owned by Manson, a pentagram necklace he took a year to make and some string art he created in prison.

Manson died of natural causes on November 15, 2017, aged 83.