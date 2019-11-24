Dancing with the Stars finale 2019: Hannah Brown joins finalists

The 2019 Dancing with the Stars finale takes place on Monday night, bringing an end to what has been an intriguing Season 28 for the show.

Star of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown hopes that she can be named the fall 2019 winner.

There are just four couples left competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. The DWTS cast got to the point after a difficult elimination last week, where actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars 2019 finalists

Hannah Brown and Alen Bersten

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Hannah Brown DWTS scores

As the season has progressed, Hannah has been looking better and better on the dance floor. After scoring a 20 on Episode 1 and then a 21 on Episode 3, her trajectory has increased quite a bit.

Then, during the Girl Group and Boy Band episode, Hannah and Alen performed a tango to Boy with Luv by BTS. They got very close to a perfect score, notching 39 points for the round, with four judges weighing in.

That performance is shared below.

Last week, Hannah and Alen scored 27 on each of the two dances they did for the trio of judges. Their score of 54 points was just behind the 57 points by Kel and Witney and the 59 points by Ally and Sasha.

During the Dancing with the Stars 2019 finale, Hannah Brown and Bersten will have to be at their best, because Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber have been approaching perfect scores (or achieving them) with most of their recent dances.

It has already been revealed by ABC that the star of The Bachelorette and her professional partner will be performing the Viennese waltz and a freestyle dance. It’s an opportunity to show how far she has come with her dancing this season and then to show off everything she has learned.

The DWTS Season 28 finale will be two hours in length, bringing back the rest of the competitors from the season to celebrate everything they have achieved this fall.

Which of the four finalists has what it takes to become the winning celebrity this season? Make sure to tune in on Monday, November 25 to find out.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.