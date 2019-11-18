Dancing with the Stars recap: Semi-Finals arrive on ABC

This Dancing with the Stars recap comes from the Semi-Finals episode on Monday night. Only five couples were left competing for the Mirrorball Trophy ahead of the season finale on ABC.

Last week on the show, the final six couples danced to boy band and girl group songs, making it a pretty fun night. At the end of the episode, it was Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson who got eliminated.

DWTS Semi-Finals recap

Each of the couples would be performing two dance numbers on the evening. One of them would be to a dance style that they had struggled with earlier in the season and one dance would be to a new style.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli each had up to 10 points that they could assign to each dance. This meant that the couples could earn a maximum of 30 points during each performance.

DWTS Semi-Finals results: Round one

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko did the paso doble to Stronger, by Kelly Clarkson in the first round. They received nine from each judge for a total of 27 points.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson danced the tango to Get Ready, by The Temptations. They also scored nines from each of the judges and emerged with 27 points.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed the Viennese waltz to Perfect, by Ed Sheeran. Ally and Sasha almost notched another perfect score but ended up with 29 points to take an early lead.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were tasked with the rumba and they performed it to Dancing with a Stranger by Sam Smith and Normani. They scored 27 points for the round.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slate performed the cha-cha-cha and weren’t as good as they have been in the past. They danced to Canned Heat, by Jamiroquai, and finished with just 24 points in the round.

DWTS Semi-Finals results: Round two

Lauren and Gleb did the Viennese waltz to Humble and King, by Tim McGraw, in round two. They scored another 27 points.

Kel and Witney got to do a contemporary dance routine to I Will Always Love You, by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton. They notched an amazingly perfect score of 30 points for their efforts.

Ally and Sasha got to do the Charleston to Sing, Sing, Sing, by Benny Goodman in the second round. They nabbed another perfect score on the season, securing 30 points for the dance.

Hannah and Alan performed a contemporary dance in round two. Dancing to Lose You to Love Me, by Selena Gomez, they locked up another 27 points.

James and Emma did the foxtrot to Take Me to Church, by Hozier, as their second dance. They got three nines from the judges to earn 27 total points.

DWTS recap: Who got eliminated tonight?

It was shocking, as Ally and Sasha were in the bottom two and were at risk of going home. But the judges weren’t going to let that happen, even if the ABC viewers had turned on the couple.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slate were eliminated on DWTS tonight.

