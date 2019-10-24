Counting On viewers call out TLC for more Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar scenes

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been a large part of the first two episodes of Counting On this season. This has shocked several viewers who thought that the parents would no longer be a part of the show following the Josh Duggar scandal that broke in 2015.

There was a lot of controversy following the revelation that Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were accused of protecting him, and viewers who were outraged demanded that they also face consequences for covering up what happened.

TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting following the fallout. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar tried to do damage control, but the nail in Josh Duggar’s coffin was the Ashley Madison scandal that came just months after the other scandal. After worrying about what was next, Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born.

Jill & Jessa: Counting On began airing to address the feelings of the siblings regarding what happened earlier that year. The Duggar parents stepped back a bit and the show continued to focus on the growing families of all the Duggar children who have married.

Following the most recent episode of Counting On, viewers have voiced their distaste for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s appearance. Many of them still feel like TLC should keep them away as the network has with Josh Duggar. There are a few who have supported the parents’ return, especially to show what the next step in their life is as grandparents.

I'm not believing the Duggar parents are on this show. I will not continue to watch with them on there. @TLC #countingon — Gina Ram (@ginar2008) October 23, 2019

I am so glad that Jim Bob and Michelle are back on the show!!! We missed them!! #CountingOn — Susie Q (@ilvbradpitt) October 23, 2019

Ive noticed that Jim bob and michelle have started filming again and featuring alot more after they were banned from doing the programme #CountingOn — Debs (@Debs67336524) October 22, 2019

As the show goes on, it will be interesting to see which approach TLC takes for Counting On. Will they continue to show more of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar? Will the outrage help them to cut them out some moving forward? The lines for the show aren’t clear cut, but once the ratings are affected, they will have no choice but to respond.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.