Chris Klafford: Watch Swedish Idol winner’s incredible AGT performance

Chris Klafford appeared on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent. During his AGT performance, Klafford showed why he became the Swedish Idol winner.

During the July 9 episode of the show, Klafford was shown performing the John Lennon classic, Imagine. The full video of that memorable performance can be seen below.

Chris Klafford performs on AGT

After introducing himself and speaking about his family, Chris let judge Simon Cowell know that he was influenced by rock music he listened to as a child. After Simon told him that everyone was rooting for him, Chris got to work on the guitar.

The slowed-down and almost country version of Imagine was definitely a welcome segment for AGT Season 14, Episode 7. There were a lot of performances that brought the house down during the evening, so it was nice to have a melodic singer like Chris take to the stage.

Chris advanced to the next stage of the competition, with the judges and the in-house audience showing how much they enjoyed his performance. It will be interesting to see what he does for the judge’s panel during the next round.

AGT Judge Cuts

Chris Klafford is one of many acts that have now made it to the Judge Cuts. This is where all of the acts that received judge approval have one more chance to impress Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel.

Beginning with the July 16 episode, celebrity judges will be joining the panel. The first one up is country singer Brad Paisley, who also gets his own Golden Buzzer.

The acts that received the Golden Buzzer have already advanced to the live shows, so they don’t have to perform during the AGT Judge Cuts. It’s an advantage in regard to not being at risk of elimination, but it’s also difficult because fans start to forget some of the acts.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.