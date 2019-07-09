America’s Got Talent recap: Duo MainTenanT, The Sentimentalists, Robert Finley impress AGT judges on Season 14, Episode 7

The America’s Got Talent recap from Episode 7 features a lot of memorable performances. During the final audition episode for Season 14, a number of acts advanced that could be real contenders for the $1 million prize.

Duo MainTenanT got the show off on the right foot and Julianne Hough finished off the episode by finally using her Golden Buzzer. She helped a fifth act advance straight to the live shows.

AGT Season 14, Episode 7 recap

Duo MainTenanT is an acrobatic dance duo and they pulled off some moves that haven’t been seen on AGT. The full performance is shared below and it is very clear why they received a standing ovation.

There are a few dance and acrobatic groups that have made their marks on America’s Got Talent over the years. Duo MainTenanT is another one that might be able to make it all the way to the AGT Season 14 finals.

Robert Finley: Vietnam War veteran takes AGT stage

It’s not always easy to predict which acts are going to amaze the audience simply by their appearance. When Vietnam War veteran Robert Finley took the stage, it would have been difficult to assume he would bring down the house.

The AGT audience and the panel of judges absolutely loved what Robert Finley was able to do on the stage. The singer will advance to the next round, but he has to go up against some tough competition when it comes to the AGT Judge Cuts.

The Sentimentalists: Mysterion and Steffi Kay amaze AGT judges

When an act does well enough to garner a handshake from judge Simon Cowell, you know that they have done something right. That is exactly what happened when The Sentimentalists took the stage during Season 14, Episode 7.

Could this be an act that has enough variety to become the AGT Season 14 winner? They have made it through to the next round, so The Sentimentalists will now have to come back with an even better act to impress the panel during Judge Cuts.

Julianne Hough Golden Buzzer: Luke Islam

Singer Luke Islam wrapped up Season 14, Episode 7. The young singer must have been waiting a long time to see his performance on television, especially since he knew that new judge Julianne Hough was about to give him the Golden Buzzer.

That brings an end to the America’s Got Talent recap from July 9. It was a packed episode, with a lot of acts that could be contending for the $1 million prize in a few weeks.

Next up are the Judge Cuts, where the acts have one more chance to really show what they can do on the stage.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.