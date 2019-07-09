America’s Got Talent recap: Golden Buzzer winners ready, Season 14 auditions come to an end

A quick America’s Got Talent recap of Season 14 may be necessary before the new episode of the show. It has been several weeks since one of the judges pressed the Golden Buzzer, but auditions are also nearly complete.

Two weeks ago, a contestant pressed the Golden Buzzer by accident. Last week, NBC aired a clip show due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Season 14, Episode 7 airs on Tuesday night (July 9), as the final group of contestants are shown during the audition phase of the show. After that, it’s time for the judge cuts and then the AGT live shows begin.

America’s Got Talent recap: Who won Golden Buzzer?

Four acts have received the AGT Golden Buzzer this summer. It foreshadows that new judge Julianne Hough is going to press her Golden Buzzer during Episode 7.

Gabrielle Union opened the season by pressing the Golden Buzzer for singer and pianist Kodi Lee. He had an amazing performance during the season premiere.

Howie Mandel gave his Golden Buzzer to singer and rapper Joseph Allen. Mandel could be seen standing on the judge’s table when he sent Joseph to the live shows.

Simon Cowell rewarded violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa during Episode 3 of the season. It takes a lot to impress Simon, but that is exactly what Tyler was able to do this summer.

Host Terry Crews also got in on the action, giving out his Golden Buzzer to the Detroit Youth Choir. It continued a trend of helping the young competitors from Season 14 advance to the live shows.

America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts

When the audition phase finally comes to an end, all the acts that made it through to the next round get one final chance to impress the judges. A group will perform in front of the judge’s panel and a celebrity guest judge each week.

Your head is about to twirl into another dimension with @Circusspinner’s act!#AGT is all-new this Tuesday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/l6CGurrFHT — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 7, 2019

Guest judges for Season 14 have been advertised as Brad Paisley, Jay Leno, Ellie Kemper, and Dwyane Wade. Each time one of them joins the panel, they will receive an additional Golden Buzzer to help round out the live show acts.

There is still a long way to go before the AGT Season 14 live shows begin, but at least the auditions are nearly at an end. Fans will want to make sure to tune in for the all-new episode, as Julianne Hough’s Golden Buzzer selection is finally going to be shown.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.