America’s Got Talent recap: Accidental Golden Buzzer, Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa steals show

The newest America’s Got Talent episode certainly had several memorable moments for the NBC audience. That included one of the acts accidentally pushing the Golden Buzzer.

Last week on AGT, host Terry Crews handed out his Golden Buzzer. He gave it to the Detroit Youth Choir, who impressed the judges with a rendition of Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

AGT Season 14, Episode 5 was another round of auditions. Only one person still retains a Golden Buzzer, and that is new judge Julianne Hough. This wouldn’t end up being her night to use it.

AGT Golden Buzzer accident

One dancer decided to take his talents up to the judge’s table, but he ended up causing quite a commotion. That is depicted in the video below.

This is one Golden Buzzer moment you won't forget! pic.twitter.com/YxMyUfV3Ge — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 26, 2019

While it will go down as an AGT Golden Buzzer moment, this is one act that isn’t making it to the live shows. The confetti certainly made for a memorable moment, though.

Not all of the acts needed to be sent home during the June 25 episode. Some acts really stood out from the crowd.

Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa

After the impressive performance from the Detroit Youth Choir during the last episode, the bar appeared pretty high for acts from that genre.

There was one act ready to meet that challenge, though, and they brought a very emotional audition to the show.

Death comedy act

Another audition that drew a lot of attention was when a guy dressed as Death took the stage. He got buzzed by Simon Cowell very quickly.

The ladies soon buzzed him as well, but Howie Mandel couldn’t stop laughing.

Falco the dog and trainer Lukas

In a performance called “K-9 free-style,” Lukas took the stage with his dog Falco. The 22-year-old and his dog pulled off a fantastic performance with some great tricks.

That full act and the introduction to the audition is shared below.

On the whole, AGT Season 14, Episode 5 may not be remembered as an installment that had a winner emerge from it, even though there were some memorable moments.

Next week, a clip show is going to be presented by NBC, but the show returns with a new episode on July 9.

