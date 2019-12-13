Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG reveals that Ryder is back in the hospital, won’t allow MTV to tell Cory about it

Cheyenne Floyd has revealed that Ryder is, unfortunately, back in the hospital. The news was shared yesterday afternoon after she had been cleared to be released.

Ryder introduces her self to all the nurses and doctors it’s the cutest thing ❤️ we are back in the hospital but God is good an we trust in his plan — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 12, 2019

Monsters & Critics revealed yesterday that Ryder had been released from the hospital and that Cheyenne wanted fans to stop blaming Cory Wharton for not being there for his daughter.

teen mom viewers please stop sending me your condolences about Cory “abandoning” Ryder it’s getting weird 😂 if you do a little research you will find out where he is — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019

But there is more to the story. Apparently, Cheyenne has asked MTV to not tell Cory about the hospitalization. Cory is currently filming The Challenge for MTV and Cheyenne revealed she has asked MTV to not share the news with him as he films, as it would ruin everything for him on the show. Cheyenne also added that he would, of course, get a call if it was absolutely necessary.

To be honest, he doesn’t know. I asked them not to tell him.. he would want to come home and it would throw away all the time he has spent away. He was only going to get a call if it was absolutely necessary — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019

This morning, Cheyenne simply followed up her tweets with a wish that today was going to be a good day.

Today is going to be great, I’m claiming it ❤️ — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 13, 2019

She didn’t specify whether they were still at the hospital.

Ryder suffers from VLCAD. That stands for Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency and it’s a rare genetic condition that affects about one-in-30,000 people. It’s a condition, where the body can’t turn fats into the energy that the body needs to function. Cheyenne has used the Teen Mom OG platform to talk about the condition.

This isn’t the first time that Ryder has been hospitalized and it isn’t the first time that Cory is missing out on his daughter being in the hospital. While filming Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne expressed frustration over the fact that Cory was in Mexico with his new girlfriend and he didn’t come home immediately after learning that Ryder had been hospitalized. She reminded him that the condition can be serious, especially for a little child like Ryder.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.