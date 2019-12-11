Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd defends Cory Wharton after he misses another hospitalization with Ryder

Cheyenne Floyd revealed recently that her daughter Ryder was back in the hospital. The scary incident included a ride in an ambulance and overnight stays at their local hospital.

Cheyenne shared the experience on social media but didn’t mention Cory Wharton, Ryder’s biological father.

It didn’t take long for Teen Mom OG fans to ask where he was, as this isn’t the first time that he has missed a hospital stay.

As it turns out, Cory didn’t miss the hospital stay because he wanted to. He’s busy filming The Challenge for MTV, so he couldn’t be there.

And Cheyenne doesn’t hold any bad feelings against him, as there was nothing he could do. She even asked her Teen Mom OG followers to stop sending her messages about Corey “abandoning” Ryder during this recent hospital stay, as she provided brief updates about Ryder’s condition.

Ryder is out of the hospital and is cuddled next to me snoring 🤘🏾🙏🏽 God is so good — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 8, 2019

I really need Ry to feel better.. — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019

teen mom viewers please stop sending me your condolences about Cory “abandoning” Ryder it’s getting weird 😂 if you do a little research you will find out where he is — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019

The reason for viewers being critical of Cory’s absence is because this isn’t the first time that he wasn’t available for a hospital stay.

While filming Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne revealed that Cory had been away when Ryder was hospitalized with a high fever. He had been in Mexico with his girlfriend, and Cheyenne expressed a dislike for the fact that Cory didn’t seem too concerned about his daughter’s hospitalization.

Monsters & Critics has previously revealed that Ryder suffers from VLCAD. That stands for Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency and it’s a rare genetic condition that affects about 1 in 30,000 people.

As Cheyenne has shared on Teen Mom OG, it’s a condition where the body is unable to break down certain fats, meaning she has to stay on top of what Ryder eats. The body can’t turn that fat into energy, something the body needs to function.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.