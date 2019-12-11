Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!
Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd defends Cory Wharton after he misses another hospitalization with Ryder
11th December 2019 11:35 AM ET
Cheyenne Floyd revealed recently that her daughter Ryder was back in the hospital. The scary incident included a ride in an ambulance and overnight stays at their local hospital.
Cheyenne shared the experience on social media but didn’t mention Cory Wharton, Ryder’s biological father.
It didn’t take long for Teen Mom OG fans to ask where he was, as this isn’t the first time that he has missed a hospital stay.
First off thank you to everyone who has reached out and called on God for prayers.. this is us right after we found out Ryder could get released & we were so happy ❤️ as always I am so open with Ryder’s health journey because I want to bring awareness to what families with VLCAD face. When her fever first came on we stayed home to try to get it to come down, after she couldn’t hold her food down she enters a “fasting” period and she cannot fast or she could have a metabolic crisis. I took her to the ER and they put her on an IV to get her fluids.. I didn’t know some ERs do not have pediatrics and if you need to be admitted to the proper hospital you have to go by ambulance. That was our next journey.. Ry took her first and hopefully last ride in an ambulance. We spent the night in her regular hospital..her temps kept jumping around and she was placed on a liquid diet. I prayed that we would wake up and she would be better. It’s the worst feeling in the world to have a sick child and to put them in more pain with all the hospital test. She woke up and still had a fever but she was eating and holding her food down so that was a good sign. Soon after her fever broke, she was able to be taken off the IV, and she looked better. The doctors believe she has a virus and we will be able to keep her in the house to let it run it’s course as long as she’s eating. People constantly ask me why do we take Ryder to the hospital for a common fever, and the answer is for her it’s not a common fever it can turn into something much worse because she is a VLCAD carrier so we will always be extremely cautious. I’m so happy we are home and she’s able to cuddle up in her own environment to fight off this virus. We are so blessed that her VLCAD is mild and this has only been our second hospitalization. Thank you again to everyone who sent in messages, text, dms, & calls. I will always continue to share our health journey 🤘🏾 follow @rageregardlessry_ for more information about metabolic conditions & ways to help families that aren’t always as lucky. special thank you to @zayxclusive & @remychantel09 for being my hospital buddies love you girls 💕
As it turns out, Cory didn’t miss the hospital stay because he wanted to. He’s busy filming The Challenge for MTV, so he couldn’t be there.
And Cheyenne doesn’t hold any bad feelings against him, as there was nothing he could do. She even asked her Teen Mom OG followers to stop sending her messages about Corey “abandoning” Ryder during this recent hospital stay, as she provided brief updates about Ryder’s condition.
Ryder is out of the hospital and is cuddled next to me snoring 🤘🏾🙏🏽 God is so good
— cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 8, 2019
I really need Ry to feel better..
— cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019
teen mom viewers please stop sending me your condolences about Cory “abandoning” Ryder it’s getting weird 😂 if you do a little research you will find out where he is
— cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 11, 2019
The reason for viewers being critical of Cory’s absence is because this isn’t the first time that he wasn’t available for a hospital stay.
While filming Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne revealed that Cory had been away when Ryder was hospitalized with a high fever. He had been in Mexico with his girlfriend, and Cheyenne expressed a dislike for the fact that Cory didn’t seem too concerned about his daughter’s hospitalization.
Monsters & Critics has previously revealed that Ryder suffers from VLCAD. That stands for Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency and it’s a rare genetic condition that affects about 1 in 30,000 people.
As Cheyenne has shared on Teen Mom OG, it’s a condition where the body is unable to break down certain fats, meaning she has to stay on top of what Ryder eats. The body can’t turn that fat into energy, something the body needs to function.
Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.