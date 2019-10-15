Carrie Ann Inaba falls off chair on Dancing with the Stars: Twitter reacts to shocking moment

Carrie Ann Inaba falling off her chair on Dancing with the Stars, was the highlight of the show. Twitter has reacted to the shocking moment, with fans admitting it was laugh out loud funny.

The mishap occurred as the judge was gearing up to critique contestant Kate Flannery and her partner Pasha Pashkov. Flannery and Pashkov had just finished their jazz routine to A Spoonful of Sugar from Mary Poppins, it was Disney night in the ballroom.

As the duo was waiting to hear what Inaba thought of the dance, host Tom Bergeron mentioned one of the couple’s broom props was near the judge’s table. When Inaba bent over for a closer look, she went tumbling down, yelling “Tom” as she landed on the ground.

Good morning ☀️…. Carrie Ann Inaba FALLS OFF HER CHAIR live on DWTS https://t.co/twWWovGSp9 via @YouTube — DWTSGossip (@DWTSGossip) October 15, 2019

Fortunately, the only female judge was okay and laughed off the embarrassing moment.

Twitter immediately exploded with fans reacting to Inaba falling off her chair. Several fans showed concern, while others laughed right along with Inaba.

“OMG I’m crrrrrying lol when @carrieanninaba fell Len just looked at her like he was about to give her a score like ‘the technique wasn’t there here’s a 4,'” Tweeted Erin Rheann.

“Carrie Ann Inaba literally just fell out of her chair in the most graceful way on Dancing with the Stars. Goals” wrote Karli Loving

Omgosh this season of @DancingABC has amazing dancers. I'll be happy with whoever wins because I think they all deserve it. @carrieanninaba, in the words of @Iamkelmitchell in Good Burger. "Is your butt okay?" Lol pic.twitter.com/oNxpWALKsf — MB. (@Mbazan22) October 15, 2019

“Omg judge Carrie Ann fell to the ground from the chair. Can’t help it but laugh. Glad she’s okay,” said Justin Proffitt

“I love when Carrie Ann falls out of her seat. Its happened before lol,” tweeted Jau Reggae.

Oh yes, the image of Carrie Ann Inaba falling off her chair on Dancing with the Stars had Twitter users cracking up. No one thought it was funnier than the Inaba herself though, who posted about the incident on Instagram.

“Ummm, so THAT happened. #fall I don’t think anyone saw it, so Let’s just keep it between you and me,” joked the judge.

There is never a dull moment on Dancing with the Stars, and last night was no exception. Inaba’s fall was certainly a highlight of the evening. Thankfully she is just fine.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.