The couples faced elimination on Dancing with the Stars tonight. It was Disney Night for the final nine couples, with each of them hoping that they could continue on the quest to win that mirrorball trophy.

So far, three couples had been eliminated from the Season 28 cast. They were Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, sent home in Week 1, followed by Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, and then Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

On Monday night, the final nine couples each performed songs based on classic Disney films. It’s a wonderful night for Disney fans and a great cross-promotion that works well each season.

Even though it was a night where the nine celebrities and their professional partners got to share their enjoyment of Disney on the dance floor, someone could still be sent home by the end of the night.

Best performances from Dancing with the Stars tonight

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (shown above) got to perform a Viennese waltz based on Cinderella. They received a score of 24 points for the night for the performance, but they weren’t the highest-scoring couple of the night.

Later in the evening, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber scored an amazing 27 points (a nine from each judge), for their beautiful contemporary dance to Beauty and the Beast music.

Who got eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

When it got toward the end of the episode, the producers started showing clips of the final nine couples pleading to be saved from getting sent home on Disney Night. It seemed like filler, but it ended up having a point.

The show returned from its final commercial break and the credits started rolling instead of the judges revealing the bottom two couples.

It was then revealed that nobody got eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight. Everyone returns for an all-new episode next Monday evening on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.