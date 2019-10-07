Dancing with the Stars results: Top 10 recap for Season 28 DWTS

Dancing with the Stars results from Monday night come from the top 10 night on the show. This Season 28 DWTS recap reveals the scores from each of the celebrity and pro-dancer duos.

The scores for the night were each based on a 40-point scale, with each of the judges allowed to award up to 10 points to a couple. The DWTS judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli in 2019.

Last week was Movie Night for the new cast. The couples performed a dance inspired by the favorite movie of each celebrity.

At the end of the night, it was Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke who got eliminated after the former football player suffered an injury in practice. That left just 10 couples competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this season.

Joining Len, Carie Ann, and Bruno on Monday night at the judges’ table was former competitor Leah Remini.

Dancing with the Stars results: Recap of top 10 dances

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed a jive that the judges had a lot of positive things to say about. Each one of them gave the couple an eight for a total of 32 points.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten did the paso doble and again finished with a good score. Each of the judges gave them a score of eight and they finished with 32 points on the night.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater did the quickstep for the judges, for which they were called outstanding. There were some critiques, though, leading to a total score of 28 points.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson did the tango, yielding a seven from each of the judges. Their total score for the night was 28 points.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov did the Argentine tango on Monday night. They were awarded 26 total points by the four judges.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson performed a fun cha-cha for the judges and in-studio audience. Each of the judges gave them a score of eight, leading to a total of 32 points.

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd really impressed Leah with their Viennese waltz. They didn’t impress the other judges, though, and finished with just 20 total points.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed the foxtrot and also earned four eights from the judges. It seemed like that was the common score of the evening, netting Lauren and Gleb a total of 32 points.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy did the cha cha and received three eights (Carie Ann gave them a seven) on their way to 31 total points.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold performed a paso doble and earned just 21 out of 40 points. Could this be the end of their time on the show?

Dancing with the Stars elimination

The bottom two couples for the night were Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson and Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

The celebrity going home this week was Lamar Odom and he was eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.