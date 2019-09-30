Dancing with the Stars results: Movie Night recap for Season 28 DWTS

Dancing with the Stars results from Movie Night have now come in from Season 28. Episode 3 of DWTS just took place on Monday evening, with the couples performing to a variety of songs inspired by the celebrities’ favorite movies.

Last week, Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong got eliminated from the show. They were the first couple sent home, but by the end of the night on Monday, another couple would be joining them.

Movie Night Dancing with the Star scores

Below are the scores from Season 28, Episode 3 of the season, which aired on September 30. Each of the scores is based on a 30-point range, with each of the three judges (Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba) having 10 points they can assign.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a dance based on Pretty Woman. They went with a tango and tallied a score of 20 points.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten chose Bridesmades as their inspiration. The duo performed a rumba that led to a score of 21 points.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson went with Rocketman (the film based on the life of Elton John). They did a jive but didn’t end up with a very good score. Their 16 was the low for the night at that point.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber decided to go with Selena as their inspiration. A nicely done rumba netted them an impressive score of 24 points.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater chose A Star is Born for their dance. It was another rumba, with James and Emma getting a crowd-pleasing 23 points from the judges.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov went with the always fun 9 to 5 (Dolly Parton classic). After showing off their quickstep skills, the judges gave them a score of 24 points.

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd tapped into the Tom Cruise film Risky Business. The cha-cha that they performed will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. They scored just 12 points.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy decided to use the musical Mamma Mia! as their source material. They performed a tango and won over the judges on the way to scoring 23 points.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson went with the classic, Titanic, as their inspiration. The rumba led to a score of 20 points from the judges.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold closed out the show with Saturday Night Fever. They weren’t the worst performers of the night, scoring 15 points on cha-cha.

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars?

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke were going to do a dance, based on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but he suffered an injury that has forced him to withdraw from the show. While the judges and producers tried to make it seem like Lamar Odom or Kel Mitchell could also be eliminated, Ray Lewis was the only celebrity going home on Dancing with the Stars this evening.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.