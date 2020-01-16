Camila Mendes teases what is ahead for Veronica when Riverdale returns

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Camila Mendes is teasing what is ahead for Veronica when Riverdale returns for the second half of Season 4.

The last time fans saw Veronica, she was at war with her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos). He thought he gained the upper hand after he tried to sabotage Veronica’s chances of getting into Columbia University.

Little did he know the recruiter was intrigued by Veronica and her life story.

Hiram also shut down Veronica’s attempt to start a rum business with the Lodge family recipe. He has a patent on it. So even though Veronica’s grandmother gave her the recipe, it is useless.

The battle with her father is going to be just the beginning of Veronica’s problems.

“There’s gonna be some news about somebody in the Lodge family that is going to be very heartbreaking and difficult, and kind of throw Veronica a curveball. There’s gonna be some news coming Veronica’s way that’s going to shake her world,” Camila revealed to People magazine.

Along with the family twist that will disrupt Veronica’s life, there is also the issue of her involvement with Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) death. Fans have been led to believe through a series of flash-forwards that Jughead is dead.

Not only that, but his closest friends, Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica, and his girlfriend Betty (Lili Reinhart), played a part in his demise.

The three of them were not only seen standing over Jughead’s lifeless body but also in a prison line-up. Jughead’s Stonewall Prep classmates, Bret (Sean Depner), and Donna (Sarah Desjardins) even confirmed to sheriff FP (Skeet Ulrich) they saw Archie, Betty, and Veronica kill his son.

Life in Riverdale is far from easy. Veronica and her friends are certainly not having the typical high-school experience.

Based on what Camila said regarding what is to come for her character after The CW shows hiatus, the rest of senior year will not be smooth sailing.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.