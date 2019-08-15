Big Brother spoilers: Who is America’s Favorite Houseguest in 2019?

Big Brother spoilers about who America’s Favorite Houseguest is during the 2019 summer season might not be that surprising to some viewers. In a season that has been a bit marred by some controversy, there are a few members of the BB21 cast who have been able to stay above it all.

On the latest episode of the show, which took place on Wednesday night, Christie Murphy was shown commenting on how she felt America disliked her. It was something that Jackson Michie had figured out when he heard the three people fans had voted to go on the Field Trip.

Michie may not have been far off in his proclamation, but it isn’t Christie who has become the most disliked member of the cast. That honor belongs to Nick Maccarone, at least according to a new poll from fan site Joker’s Updates.

Nick has been doing some things on the live feeds that may have even turned Bella Wang against him, let alone the fans of the show.

Who is America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 21?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, which has Nick as the least-favorite and Jack Matthews as just barely above him, are the outliers in the BB21 cast. The most-liked houseguests are three of the people without a primary alliance.

Within this poll from Joker’s Updates, America’s Favorite Houseguest is Nicole Anthony. She has been at the top of the poll for a while now, but her streak continues this week. Right behind her is Cliff Hogg, who is often seen in the second spot. Kathryn Dunn is currently third, but during a few days, she has swapped places with Cliff.

It will be very interesting to see if Nicole continues to receive favorable support from the fans and if she has what it takes to make it all the way to the Big Brother 21 season finale. Nicole is going to be safe, at least through this next Eviction Ceremony, guaranteeing that she makes it to the top nine this summer.

If Michie or Holly Allen win the next Head of Household Competition, they also already have a plan that they want to carry out at the Nomination Ceremony.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.