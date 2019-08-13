Big Brother spoilers: Michie and Holly hatch a plan on live feeds

Big Brother spoilers have come directly from the live feeds on Monday. Jackson Michie and Holly Allen were seen scheming about what they want to do moving forward.

CBS viewers saw on Sunday night that Michie gained safety during the Field Trip twist. It means he could not be nominated, even though Tommy Bracco had indicated he wanted the Six Shooters back together anyway.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Tommy went after Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn, but the third nominee ended up being Christie Murphy. Christie finished last in the Field Trip Challenge and got automatically nominated.

Having Chrisite on the block led to some celebration from Michie and Holly, as this appeared to be a way to get Christie out of the game. Some Big Brother spoilers from the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony put a dent in that.

Tommy saved Christie, leaving just Kathryn and Cliff on the block.

Big Brother spoilers from live feeds: Michie and Holly plan

To put it bluntly, Michie and Holly were pretty bummed that Christie got saved from the block. They wanted to rally votes against her and get her out at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Now, Michie and Holly plan to play hard in the next Head of Household Competition in order to grab the power in the game. Should either of them win the HOH, they have a plan on who to nominate for eviction.

The showmance of Michie and Holly wants to nominate Christie and Nick Maccarone for eviction. They perceive Nick to be very close to Christie and they have grown tired of their antics in the house. Tommy may have secured a bit of safety for next week by trying to work with Michie. He could easily become a replacement nominee, though.

Stay tuned folks, because once Cliff or Kathryn gets evicted on Thursday night, there is going to be an intense HOH Competition where Tommy doesn’t get to play. The results could lead to a lot of intriguing Big Brother spoilers on the live feeds, especially if a Double Eviction is coming up.

Remember, also, the start time for the next Big Brother 21 episode has shifted.

Big Brother airs new episodes on CBS each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.