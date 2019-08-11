Big Brother 21 episode 21 recap: Field Trip time – Who did Tommy nominate?

Big Brother 21 returned for episode 21 on Sunday night. There was a lot that the episode had to cover, including America’s Field Trip that CBS viewers had been voting on for about eight days.

Tommy Bracco became the new Head of Household during the Thursday night episode, taking the power on his birthday. This also followed Jack Matthews getting evicted on a 6-2 vote to become the first member of the BB21 jury.

Just 10 houseguests are left competing for the $500,000 cash prize and episode 21 was going to be an entertaining one. Safety, a punishment, a nomination, and a lot of drama was about to be featured.

Big Brother 21, episode 21 recap: Drama for BB21 cast

The episode opened with a lot of chatting about what had happened and what could take place with Tommy as the new HOH. Cliff Hogg, Jessica Milagros, and Nicole Anthony all felt that Jackson Michie was about to go on the block. Kathryn Dunn joined the trio and they all felt that it could be Michie and Cliff as the two nominees.

When Tommy was shown speaking with Michie, he stated that he wasn’t going to target any of the former Six Shooters. Michie spoke in a Diary Room session about not wanting the alliance to reunite, but he told Tommy everything he wanted to hear. Tommy wanted to put the band back together.

America’s Field Trip Competition

The houseguests found out that Jackson Michie, Christie Murphy, and Analyse Talavera would be going on the Field Trip. Christie cried about being in the competition, as she may have started seeing how America sees her.

The winner would gain safety for the week, second place would receive punishment, and the loser would become the third nominee for the week. Michie loved having the chance to gain safety and possibly see Christie evicted.

The Field Trip was actually in the backyard, with the houseguests competing in the chicken coop challenge. The three competitors had to reach their fingers through fence wiring and move eggs over to an opening. The first one to finish the challenge would gain safety.

Michie won and was safe, Analyse finished in second, and Christie came in third, making her the third nominee for the week.

Nomination Ceremony time for BB21 cast

Tommy placed Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn on the block. They are at risk of being evicted, along with Christie Murphy, who is the third nominee for the week.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 21, Episode 21 recap. During the next episode, viewers will find out who won the Power of Veto. For readers who want to jump ahead, we have those results already.

