Big Brother spoilers: Who won Veto this week on the BB21 cast?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds revealed who won the Veto this week in the house. It was a big one, as there were three nominees on the block this week.

Back on Friday, the Field Trip took place, leading to Christie Murphy becoming the third nominee of the week. This was not what Tommy Bracco had in mind during his week as the Head of Household and he had to scramble a bit.

When Tommy hosted the Nomination Ceremony, he put Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn on the block. His plan was to get Kat out of the house, but he also had to figure out a way to get Christie off the block.

As the houseguests prepared to play for the Power of Veto, it was revealed that Nick Maccarone and Jackson Michie would be joining them in the challenge.

"At some point, I'd probably betray my alliance." 🤣 The fate of the Six Shooters was set even before the alliance was established! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/u1sjixx6QB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 11, 2019

Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Veto?

The six houseguests played for the Power of Veto on Saturday evening. It was Tommy Bracco who ended up winning the POV, allowing him to keep the power in his own hands.

This result was very similar to when Jessica Milagros won the HOH and then also won the POV last week. She used her power to make Jack Matthews the first member of the BB21 jury.

At some point on Monday (August 12), Tommy will host the Veto Ceremony and officially announce who he is taking off the block. Many fans assume that he is about to save Christie, which would leave Kat and Cliff on the block.

Will Tommy save Christie to keep that final two alliance moving along? Or is this a way for Tommy to make a huge game move and get America back on his side by allowing Christie to get voted out?

CBS airs new Big Brother episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.