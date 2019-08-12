Big Brother 2019 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used today?

Big Brother 2019 spoilers reveal what took place at the Veto Ceremony on Monday. Live feed subscribers were able to see what had taken place as soon as it happened.

As seen on the Sunday night episode of the show, Jackson Michie won the Field Trip twist. By doing so, he gained safety for the week. It seemed like Head of Household Tommy Bracco wasn’t going to nominate him anyway.

Due to finishing last in the Field Trip Competition, Christie Murphy became the third nominee on the block. With that in mind, Tommy nominated Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn for eviction.

Over the weekend, Michie and Nick Maccarone joined Tommy, Cliff, Kathryn, and Christie to play for the Power of Veto. Tommy won the POV and the chance to use it at the Veto Ceremony.

Did the Power of Veto get used today?

The Big Brother 2019 spoilers to come from the Veto Ceremony might not be that surprising. Tommy knows Christie outside of the game and that was made pretty clear during the season premiere.

At the Veto Ceremony, Tommy saved Christie from the block, basically putting an end to the Field Trip twist. It may end up going down as one of the worst twists the show has used, as the third nominee is already out of the picture.

Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn remain on the block for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, which will take place during the Thursday night episode. One of them is going to join Jack Matthews on the BB21 jury.

Don’t forget that the Big Brother schedule has shifted a bit (again) due to the conclusion of Love Island on CBS. It will impact the episode on Wednesday night when television viewers will find out everything about the POV this week.

The return of OTEV should be fun to watch, even though a lot of America has already stated that they don’t want Tommy or Christie to win the summer 2019 season. Surviving the Field Trip twist was a big step for the duo and they are about to get rid of another person outside of their alliances.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.