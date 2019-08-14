Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 22 — Who is eviction target?

The Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 22 comes from Wednesday night. The intro to the episode indicated that there was going to be a lot to cover, including OTEV and an important Veto Ceremony.

On the Sunday night episode, the Field Trip twist finally made its way to the cast. America voted for Jackson Michie, Christie Murphy, and Analyse Talavera to take part in it.

During the Field Trip, Jackson secured safety for the week, Analyse got the punishment of dressing up as a chicken for a week, and Christie became the automatic third nominee.

As the Head of Household, Tommy Bracco was pretty frustrated with what took place, but he ended up nominating Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg for eviction. This meant that at the start of the Wednesday episode, three people were on the block.

Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 22

Tommy’s punishment came to an end and he was pretty ecstatic that the week was over. Kathryn was shown crying during a Diary Room session about being nominated and Christie also shed a lot of tears about being on the block while Tommy was the HOH.

Christie picked Nick Maccarone to play in the Veto Competition and Cliff picked Jackson Michie to join it. Tommy and Kathryn were the other two players, setting up the six players who really wanted to secure the POV.

Jackson and Analyse were shown chatting about getting Six Shooters back together, pushing Jackson to work harder at winning the Veto Competition. He stated in a Diary Room session that he wanted to work with Sis, but was not keen on helping Christie again.

The OTEV Veto Competition results

OTEV was in the backyard as the six houseguests went to compete. The Veto Competition would be done in rounds, with one person getting eliminated each time until only the POV winner remained.

Tommy seemed to have a really easy time maneuvering around the course, while Cliff looked like he was having a really hard time. They both survived the first round, with Jackson getting eliminated first.

The competition continued, with Tommy winning the Power of Veto.

YOU get a belly! YOU get a belly! YOU get a belly! #BB21 Catch more of the fun on the #BBLF: https://t.co/V7NkJ0ScYC pic.twitter.com/NCNflgHIhf — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 14, 2019

Veto Ceremony results

It wasn’t too surprising that Tommy Bracco saved Christie Murphy from the block at the Veto Ceremony. They are in a final two alliance and know each other outside of the house. This means that Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg remain on the block, with Tommy working hard to make sure that Kat goes to the BB21 jury next.

While it may be easy to predict what takes place at the next Eviction Ceremony, what follows it could be up in the air. Michie and Holly Allen have hatched their own plan, as seen on the CBS live feeds. Can they pull it off?

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.