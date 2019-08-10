Big Brother spoilers: Power of Veto Competition today, players picked

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds reveal that the players have been picked for the Power of Veto Competition. Six houseguests will take part in the challenge later on Saturday.

A lot has taken place in the house over the past 36 hours. First of all, Tommy Bracco won the HOH Competition and took over the power in the house. He wanted to move quickly after Jack Matthews got evicted.

On Friday, the Field Trip Challenge was played. As a result, Christie Murphy became the third nominee for the week. That made Christie pretty frustrated, as her best alliance in the house is with HOH Tommy.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Tommy put Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn on the block. His primary target for the week is going to be Kat.

Who was picked to play in the Veto Competition?

Nick Maccarone and Jackson Michie are going to join Tommy, Cliff, Kathryn, and Christie in the Veto Competition. It could be an interesting one, as Christie is definitely at risk of going to the jury house.

A lot of drama could play out following the Veto Competition, especially if a wild card player like Jackson or Nick were to win it. Nick appears ready to work with Christie, again, but is he telling her the truth?

If either Cliff or Kathryn comes off the block, Tommy already plans to use Nicole Anthony as the replacement.

With three people on the block, there are just six eligible votes. It means that four votes would send someone to join Jack on the BB21 jury.

We should know the POV results later on Saturday afternoon.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.