Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 25 covers POV

The Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 25 comes from the Wednesday night installment of the show. It was time for the CBS audience to learn what happened with the POV and who was on the block for eviction night.

During the Sunday night episode, viewers learned that Jackson Michie had won the Endurance Challenge to become the new Head of Household. This gave him a chance to finally go after his primary target in the BB21 house.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Jackson was shown nominating Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera. He made it public knowledge that Christie was his target and that he did not want the Six Shooters alliance to be reunited.

Winning the POV was important for each of the nominees, but also for Jackson, who wanted to keep control over the house this week.

Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 25 breakdown

The new episode picked up after the Nomination Ceremony, with Christie pretty frustrated that she was on the block. Analyse was shown in a Diary Room session stating that she felt really safe on the block next to Christie because of how people in the house like her.

She prefaced it by saying, “not to toot my own horn.” Nice humblebrag.

Christie was shown having numerous conversations where she expressed how sure she was that Nick Maccarone had made a deal to gain safety. Jessica Milagros also told her that she was right in that assumption.

Veto Competition

Jackson, Christie, and Analyse were joined by Nick, Holly Allen, and Cliff Hogg in the Veto Competition. It was a backyard challenge, made to look they were all underwater.

It’s not clear what the bottom of the ocean has to do with the camping theme, but the houseguests rolled with it.

The challenge was to balance sea creatures on sticks and to be the one to get all their (not alive) sea creatures in the air to win the challenge. It seemed to take a while, but it was Jackson Michie who won the POV. Many Christie tears followed.

Veto Ceremony

Jackson decided to not use the Power of Veto. He kept the nominations the same, leaving Christie and Analyse on the block.

That brings an end to the Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 25. During the next episode, which takes place on Thursday night, either Christie Murphy or Analyse Talavera will be sent to the BB21 jury house.

Regarding who gets evicted on Big Brother 21 next, that may have been decided by a fight that took place inside the house on Tuesday night.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.