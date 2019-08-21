Big Brother spoilers: Nick Maccarone, Christie Murphy live feeds fight

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds include a long fight between Nick Maccaron and Christie Murphy. Though the fight never got physical, it definitely got very loud. Was Taco Tuesday ruined for the BB21 cast?

This fight has been brewing for a while now. It was spurred on by the Veto results, but also because Christie doesn’t understand why Nick wasn’t nominated for eviction this week. She was convinced he made a new deal for safety.

Jackson Michie won the Head of Household Competition and then nominated Christie and Analyse Talavera for eviction. Jackson also won the Power of Veto but decided not to use it at the Veto Ceremony.

Christie and Analyse are the final nominees for the week and they have been working up each other about the situation. It boiled over on Tuesday night when Christie got upset with Nick at Taco Tuesday. One person who noted his enjoyment level from the situation was Jackson.

Nick- I am just sick of fucking hearing it. We have the pettiest cast. Let me play my game in peace #BB21 pic.twitter.com/cenbm5akBG — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 21, 2019

Big Brother spoilers: Nick Maccarone vs Christie Murphy

The end result of this verbal fight was that Christie cried and went to the Diary Room. While she was in the DR, Nick could be seen crying on another camera. It split the house again, as people chose who to console from the situation.

During the fight itself, Nick and Christie each rehashed nearly a summer’s worth of events to make the other person look bad. Christie’s intent was to “blow up” Nick’s game and possibly be kept around as someone who would get Nick out in the near future.

Due to all the bickering, which seemed to last for hours, Analyse got steadily more worried about her time in the Big Brother house. She is starting to fear that the vote could indeed flip, sending her to the BB21 jury on Thursday night. Analyse doesn’t need to be very worried.

#BB21 The TR agrees they dont want Christie in the house. Sis was nervous, they reassure her. she says Nick has our back over anyone else in this house. They all agree. They solidify their group final 5, including Nick, who just walked in. Now they all agree. pic.twitter.com/kv6hsFi99E — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) August 21, 2019

A final five alliance of Analyse, Nick, Nicole Anthony, Tommy Bracco, and Cliff Hogg has been formed. That leaves Jackson Michie, Jessica Milagros, and Holly Allen on the outside. It also gives a heavy hint that Christie is about to be evicted on Thursday night

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.