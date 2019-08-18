Big Brother 21 recap: Episode 24 reveals Endurance Challenge winner

The Big Brother 21 recap for Episode 24 comes from Sunday night. It was an important episode for CBS viewers, as it was time to find out who had won the Endurance Challenge.

During the last episode, Kathryn Dunn was evicted by a 6-1 vote, with only Jessica Milagros voting for her to stay. Kat joined Jack Matthews in the BB21 jury, but she also gave host Julie Chen Moonves an extended interview.

Only nine houseguests remained in the competition for the $500,000 grand prize and they went to the backyard to behind playing the latest Head of Household Competition. It didn’t finish during the episode, though, and was completed with live feed access.

Endurance Challenge: Who is the new BB21 HOH?

The Endurance Challenge was a tough one, revolving around transporting liquid from a barrel to a beer stein at the other side of the backyard. Going up and down the slide was difficult, favoring the more athletic competitors of the challenge.

While the footage was made to show the competition in a manner that made it seem close or exciting, there was really only one person in the running to win it. Jackson Michie raced out to an early lead and never looked back, securing himself as the new Head of Household.

Who did Jackson nominate for eviction?

Jackson has made it clear for a while that he wanted to evict Christie Murphy as soon as he could. He even had a long chat with Holly Allen about what the couple could do if one of them won the HOH Competition.

Jackson stuck with his plan at the Nomination Ceremony, putting Christie up on the block next to Analyse Talavera. This was a way to make sure that Christie was nominated, but it also opened the door for someone like Tommy Bracco to win the POV and then save Christie. It raised the stakes for the upcoming POV Competition.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 21 recap for Episode 24. The next installment is on Wednesday night (August 21), when HOH Jackson, the two nominees (Christie and Sis), and three more houseguests are shown playing for the Power of Veto.

Upcoming Veto results

For readers who want to jump ahead, we already know who won the POV this week.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.