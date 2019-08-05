Big Brother Field Trip Poll: How do I vote in America’s Vote?

The Big Brother Field Trip Poll is up and waiting for submissions. It’s a bit hidden, though, leading to a lot of fans wondering, “How do I vote in America’s Vote this season?”

Each season, producers of the show engage the at-home audience with polls. Last season, a technology theme had fans helping to decide the most-trending houseguest each week. It would lead to a reward, with the least-trending houseguest then getting a punishment.

For the Big Brother 21 cast, the vote is to decide which three houseguests will take part in a special challenge. Typically, the voting page is easily found, but it is a tad buried on the CBS site this year.

How do I vote in America’s Vote?

Below is a Twitter post linking to the voting page for the Big Brother Field Trip Poll. But here is a direct link as well, which helps navigate through the main site for the show.

America, make your voice heard! Vote now to send a Houseguest on a field trip: https://t.co/zCegoX5wKt #BB21 pic.twitter.com/N2mQ4nJNaE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2019

During the Sunday night episode of the show, the narrator spent some more time urging fans to vote in the poll. It’s going to directly impact the games of three members of the BB21 cast, so it’s definitely a big deal this season.

Big Brother Field Trip Poll details

The three houseguests who receive the most votes are going to participate in a special challenge. The winner receives safety for the week, second place gets a punishment, and the last-place finisher becomes the third nominee for eviction.

As the new Head of Household, Jessica Milagros is intent on getting either Jackson Michie or Jack Matthews out of the house this week. That might impact who fans decide to vote for in the poll. Voting will remain open until the morning of August 9, underscoring how it impacts the next round of play, which comes after the August 8 eviction.

For fans who want to jump ahead, we know who won the POV this week. If this will impact how you decide to vote in the Big Brother Field Trip Poll, take a look and then head over to the CBS site to place your votes. Remember, you can vote up to 10 times per day and you don’t have to place all your votes on just one member of the BB21 cast.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.