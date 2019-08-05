Big Brother Sunday recap: What happened on Big Brother last night?

The Big Brother Sunday recap had a lot to cover this week. Producers still had to reveal what happened at the Head of Household Competition, but a lot of time was spent on what took place when the live feeds got turned off.

Heading into the Eviction Ceremony on August 1, there was a plan in place to evict Kathryn Dunn. Host Julie Chen Moonves even indicated that during her post-show interview with Sam Smith. But Kathryn didn’t go home.

The Big Brother Sunday night episode for August 4 spent a lot of time going over an argument between the Six Shooters. Jackson Michie had mentioned to Jack Matthews, again, that Kat and Holly Allen had an alliance outside of the house. Jack took that info back to his final three alliance (Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco).

A lot of drama exploded in the Boat Room as Holly Allen joined everyone and expressed her dismay about who was going home. Jackson’s attempts to get Jack to turn on Christie began to backfire, but he still hadn’t figured out the final three deal. Kathryn ended up saving herself by inserting herself into the arguments and pleading for safety.

Big Brother Sunday recap continued: A new HOH

The HOH Competition that took place on Thursday was also revealed to the CBS audience. Jessica Milagros won a memory challenge and became the new Head of Household.

Following Jessica’s win, there were more conversations shown with members of the former Six Shooters alliance. It was hammered home that they are not considered an alliance any longer and that they are playing their own games.

Who was nominated for eviction?

At the Nomination Ceremony, Jessica spoke about taking her power back and placed Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews on the block. She was ready to make a big move and went for two of the biggest names left in the house.

At the end of the episode, the narrator reminded viewers to vote on who they think should take part in the Big Brother Field Trip. It’s going to be an interesting twist used as part of America’s Vote this season.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.