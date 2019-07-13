Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 cast agrees to final three deal

Christie Murphy is part of the Big Brother 21 cast this summer. She started out the season by becoming the first Head of Household and has helped construct some very strong alliances in the game.

On Saturday, Christie was seen making a final three deal on the Big Brother live feeds. It may not be too difficult for fans to guess who she is teaming up with, but it’s a tad surprising that she made it official.

Who is in Christie Murphy final three?

Christie already knew Tommy Bracco when she signed up to play the game. She dated someone from his family, with that relationship coming to an end before they joined the show.

While it is obvious to viewers and Cliff Hogg that Christie and Tommy are working together, the duo has done a pretty good job at keeping it under wraps inside the game. That officially came to an end on Saturday.

Christie and Tommy made a final three deal with Jack Matthews. A trio of Christie, Jack, and Tommy could be very difficult for anyone else to contend with. That may be exactly why they made this agreement.

Jack was the Week 2 Head of Household and worked hard to get Kemi Faknule evicted. He also has a current showmance with Analyse Talavera, which gives him added protection in the game.

Whacktivity Competition Powers

A lot of recent spoilers have been revealed on the live feeds that show why this trio is even stronger. Jack has the Chaos Power and Christie possesses the Panic Power. He can force the house to redraw for Veto players in a given week and she has control of a Diamond Power of Veto.

A lot of the season still has to play out before a Big Brother 21 winner can be crowned. It means that a lot of alliance shifting will be done. This appears like one that could last, though, especially if none of the other BB21 cast members decides to target one of them soon.

Big Brother 21 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.