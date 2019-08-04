Who won Power of Veto on Big Brother this week? What is POV plan?

We now know who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother this week. If nothing else, it’s certainly going to make the next few days really exciting.

There is a lot that producers have to cover in the next few episodes, beginning with the new Head of Household. That would be Jessica Milagros, who won the competition late on Thursday evening.

Jessica had to nominate two houseguests for eviction and she went for some big targets. At the Nomination Ceremony, Jessica nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie.

Jack, Michie, and Jessica were joined by Tommy Bracco, Nick Maccarone, and Kathryn Dunn for the latest Veto Competition. Late on Saturday afternoon, live feed subscribers learned the truth about the POV.

Who won Power of Veto on Big Brother this week?

As fate would have it, Jessica Milagros also won the POV. She holds all the power for the week and controls what could happen at the Veto Ceremony on Monday.

There is always the chance that Christie Murphy could decide to use her secret power to save Jack from the block, but that likely won’t be enough to save both Jack and Michie this week.

The Six Shooters alliance is probably coming to an end, but the writing was on the wall last week. Despite Sam Smith getting sent home, he helped lay the groundwork for the rest of the house to get a second chance.

What is the POV plan?

When Jessica hosts the Veto Ceremony on Monday, she is expected to keep the nominations the same.

If Christie doesn’t use the Panic Power, then either Jack Matthews or Jackson Michie will become the first member of the BB21 jury. Plans could change, though, so stay tuned!

In addition to the first member of the jury getting decided this week, show producers have brought back America’s Vote. It’s up to the fans to decide who is going to play in a special competition next week.

The voting for what they are calling the Big Brother Field Trip will go until the morning of August 9. That gives everyone a lot of time to make a lot of votes.

Everyone is allowed to place 10 votes each day, so there could be a lot of submissions by the time the voting period comes to an end.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.