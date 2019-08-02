Who won HOH on Big Brother this week? Expect the unexpected

The houseguest who won HOH on Big Brother this week is ready to shake things up.

Sam Smith got evicted on Thursday night, but they ran out of time to complete the latest Head of Household Competition. It ended up finishing later in the evening.

Holly Allen sat out as the former HOH and the other 10 remaining BB21 cast members got to work on a memory challenge. When the episode came to a close, they were still studying things in the backyard.

The CBS live feeds turned back on around 80 minutes after the episode came to an end, revealing some interesting spoilers about what took place.

Who won HOH on Big Brother this week?

Jessica Milagros is the new HOH. She just won her first competition of the summer 2019 season and is ready to make a big move. Jessica will get to reveal her nominations for eviction late on Friday.

This revelation is not what the Six Shooters alliance wanted to happen, as it puts them at risk of losing one of their members. A fracture that can’t be fixed might already exist, though, with some of that conversation to arriving on the August 4 episode.

Now, Jessica has to figure out who her primary target is going to be. She may also be at risk of having Christie Murphy use the secret power that she still possesses.

Don’t forget it’s also time to vote for the Big Brother Field Trip participants.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.